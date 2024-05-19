Boyfriend charged with murder of missing New Braunfels woman: police

article

The boyfriend of a missing New Braunfels woman has been charged with her murder, says the New Braunfels Police Department.

19-year-old Adreanna Marie Flores went missing on May 19, 2023, and police launched an investigation into her disappearance.

The investigation eventually spanned over multiple jurisdictions, including San Antonio, Bexar County, Laredo and even New Mexico, and many agencies, such as the Texas Rangers, the Laredo and San Antonio police departments, New Braunfels CERT, numerous crime labs and the Comal County DA's Office.

The investigation has determined that Flores is deceased, police say.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Gilberto Sepulveda of San Antonio, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in her death. He is also facing other charges, including third-degree felony continuous family violence and third-degree felony repeated violation of a protection order.

Gilberto Sepulveda

Sepulveda is currently in the Comal County Jail and bond has been set at a combined $813,000. A pre-trial hearing has been set for June, according to court records.

The investigation is ongoing.

In light of Flores' death, the New Braunfels Police Department is advising anyone who is a victim of dating or domestic violence to reach out for help. NBPD offers resources to victims of violent crime through its Victims Services Division.