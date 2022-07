Emergency officials are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-35 northbound near Wells Branch Parkway.

The crash has closed I-35 at FM 1825 and traffic is detouring to the frontage road at exit 247.

Avoid the area if you can and expect delays if you're heading north.

Exact details about the crash have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.