Deadly crash in Marble Falls: 2 young children among 5 killed

The Brief Marble Falls PD says five people were killed in a crash on Highway 281 on May 17 The crash involved three vehicles A three-year-old and a five-year-old were among the victims



The Marble Falls Police Department says five people were killed, including a three-year-old and five-year-old, after a crash on Highway 281.

The backstory:

The incident happened on May 17 at around 4:59 p.m. in the 3100 block of south U.S. Highway 281.

Marble Falls PD says its officers, along with deputies from the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash involving three vehicles.

Dig deeper:

Officials say that after an extensive investigation, it was determined that a black Nissan pickup truck, driven by 80-year-old Antonio Lara, was traveling northbound when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Nissan first sideswiped three rear left quarter panel of a white BMW hatchback that was occupied by a 29-year-old man, 27-year-old woman and their 8-month-old son. The BMW sustained minor damage and no one in the vehicle was seriously hurt.

Officials say the Nissan then continued in its direction and crashed head-on with a silver Hyundai hatchback occupied by two adults and two juveniles. The identities of the juveniles have not been released, but the adults have been identified as 50-year-old Roxanne Mowrey and 55-year-old Ron Dykes.

Marble Falls PD says Lara, Mowrey, Dykes and the two juveniles all died at the scene.

What's next:

The investigation continues as to why Lara's vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic.