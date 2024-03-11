One dead, 3 critically injured in wreck in Mustang Ridge
(Mustang Ridge Police Department)
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - One person is dead and three others are critically injured after a wreck in Mustang Ridge.
On March 10, around 9:20 p.m., police say they were dispatched to crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the 18500 block of Camino Real (SH-21).
One person died on scene and three others were taken to the hospital.
Mustang Ridge police say they are still working to determine what caused the wreck.