One dead, 3 critically injured in wreck in Mustang Ridge

One person is dead and three others are critically injured after a wreck in Mustang Ridge.

On March 10, around 9:20 p.m., police say they were dispatched to crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the 18500 block of Camino Real (SH-21).

One person died on scene and three others were taken to the hospital.

Mustang Ridge police say they are still working to determine what caused the wreck.