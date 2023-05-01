Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle seen dragging motorcycle in Southeast Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin.

Trooper said on April 29, around 11:56 p.m., a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on US 183 at the intersection of FM 973 when it was struck by a vehicle.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash, dragging the Suzuki underneath the front of the vehicle for about three miles south before entering the ramp to Toll 45, troopers said.

A plastic piece of a GM headlamp was found at the scene of the crash.

Information provided by a witness on scene shows a possible 2014 to 2018 Cadillac Escalade (GM) dragging a motorcycle creating sparks underneath the vehicle.

A witness to the crash provided Texas DPS troopers with a suspected vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and is currently being sought by investigators.

Anyone who has information on this deadly crash, is encouraged to immediately contact the Texas DPS Communications office at (512) 424-7193.