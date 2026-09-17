Deadly Iconic Village fire: Investigators need help identifying 9 wireless networks

The Brief San Marcos investigators are asking for help identifying nine wireless networks that may have been operating in the area when the fire happened In 2018, five people were killed, and seven others were injured at the Iconic Village apartment complex in San Marcos If anyone recognizes these networks, knows who may have used them, or remembers where one was located in 2018, you are asked to call the Iconic Village tipline



San Marcos investigators are following new leads in the deadly Iconic Village fire in 2018.

They are asking for help identifying nine wireless networks that may have been operating in the area when the fire happened.

2018 Iconic Village fire in San Marcos

The backstory:

On July 20, 2018, five people died, and seven others were injured at the Iconic Village apartment complex in San Marcos.

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the fire was intentionally set. The five deaths were ruled homicides.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified several wireless network names and are asking for help that could determine who used the networks or where they were in 2018.

The network names are:

belkin.bff

CCGuest

Cody Really Sucks

FBI Surveillance Van

KitaGirl

lolwut

Suddenlink.net-4C82

Swagpad521

Wake The Dead

The city said not all of these networks were located at Iconic Village. Some of them may have been with the Oaks Apartments or other nearby apartment complexes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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What they're saying:

"The San Marcos Fire Department is as committed today as it has ever been in seeking justice for the victims of the Iconic Village fire," said San Marcos Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Henderson. "Someone started the fire that killed five people. This is a homicide investigation."

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes these networks, knows who may have used them, or remembers where one was located in 2018, you are asked to call the Iconic Village tipline at 512-393-7388.

Investigators said even if you are unsure whether the information is significant to the investigation, still contact the tip line.

A $50,000 reward remains available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.