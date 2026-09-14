Diesel fuel nears $6 in Texas as price hits record high

The Brief Diesel fuel prices in Texas have hit a record high as they approach $6 per gallon. Regular unleaded prices are approaching $4 a gallon in Texas. Texas fuel prices are trending below the national average.



Diesel fuel prices have hit a record high in Texas as the cost-per-gallon approaches $6.

What we know:

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel in Texas on Monday was $5.83. That is up 33 cents from last week, up 81 cents from last month and up $2.62 from last year.

The average cost in Texas for regular unleaded was $3.84 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. That is 18 cents higher than last week, 19 cents higher than last month and $1.05 higher than last year.

Where is the cheapest gas in Texas?

Local perspective:

Drivers in West Texas are paying the most for gasoline, according to AAA. For example, El Paso County is reporting an average prices of $4.22 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Drivers in Southeast Texas are paying the least for gasoline, AAA reported. In Harris County, home to Houston, drivers are paying $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Texas gas prices trending lower than rest of US

By the numbers:

Even though fuel costs in Texas are climbing, they are trending below the national average.

AAA reported the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.31, with Texas coming in 47 cents lower than that.

For diesel, the national average is $6.23 per gallon, according to AAA. Texas is 40 cents lower than that.

A diesel fuel pumping station is seen at a Valero gas station on June 30, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Diesel fuel drives economy, experts say

Why you should care:

According to the Transportation Energy Institute, nearly every item consumers purchase is delivered by a truck. When diesel prices climb, so does the cost of shipping for producers and retailers.

"When price increases occur at the same time as spring planting or fall harvest, farmers incur an immediate increase in operational expenses," John Eichberger wrote in a June TEI article. "These upfront costs, combined with subsequent transportation costs to move their products to processing plants and grocery aisles, create a compounding effect that drives food inflation higher while tightening margins for farmers."

Related article

What’s driving gas prices?

Dig deeper:

According to the American Action Forum, diesel prices are being driven by several factors, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Russia’s ban on diesel exports and U.S. refineries maxing out capacity.