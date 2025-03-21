Austin I-35 crash victim files $100M lawsuit against Amazon, driver, transport company

The Brief A man injured in a deadly crash on I-35 in North Austin filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million. Nathan Jonard suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones and a dissected artery. The lawsuit names Amazon Logistics, the driver and the company who hired him as defendants.



A man who broke several bones and sustained other injuries after a tractor-trailer slammed into stopped cars on I-35 in North Austin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the driver, the Dallas-based transportation company who hired him and Amazon.

Five people were killed, including two children, and several others were injured in the crash on March 13.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in connection with the crash.

I-35 Crash Lawsuit

What we know:

A lawsuit on behalf of Nathan Jonard was filed in Travis County on Thursday.

Jonard, a Travis County resident, was stopped while driving southbound on I-35 when a tractor-trailer slammed into a number of cars on the highway.

Austin police say the tractor-trailer did not slow down prior to the crash.

According to the lawsuit, Jonard was knocked unconscious in the crash. He also suffered multiple broken ribs and other bones, a dissected artery in his neck, a herniated disk and "particularly gruesome wounds on his head, legs and feet." The dissected artery required surgery, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Araya, ZBN Transport, LLC and Amazon Logistics.

Araya was working for ZBN Transport at the time of the crash. The lawsuit says that Araya was hauling a load for Amazon at the time of the crash.

The suit claims that Araya was negligent in his operation of the tractor-trailer and the companies were negligent in hiring, training and supervising him.

Jonard is seeking a monetary settlement for his medical fees, lost wages and more.

He is seeking more than $100,000,000.

What happened on I-35?

The backstory:

Austin police say 17 people and 18 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash on I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Lane and Howard Lane.

APD says the initial call was received at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

The accident stretched more than a tenth of a mile, which is about 500 feet.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were pronounced dead at the scene; 11 others were transported to local hospitals. Two adults with life-threatening injuries were taken to St. David's Round Rock.

The crash also happened in an active construction work zone, which reduced the lanes of travel in the area from three to one.

Three of the victims in the deadly crash on I-35 on March 13 have been identified as:

32-year-old Sergieo Daniel Lopez

25-year-old Natalia Helena Perez

78-year-old Ma Concepcion Joaquin De Joaquin

Tractor-Trailer Driver Arrested

Solomun Weldekeal Araya

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Weldekeal Araya told officers he had been driving in the center lane when another vehicle cut him off. He said he tried to slam on the brakes, but they did not activate.

In the affidavit, officers say they observed his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was mumbled. Weldekeal Araya told officers he was coming from Dallas and was headed to San Antonio and had been driving for about two hours.

He said he had not consumed any alcohol, did not have any medical or physical issues, and did not take any medications or drugs. He also said he had slept all night and had taken a three-hour nap earlier in the day.

A field sobriety test showed he could not keep his balance or focus on instructions, and that he was swaying from side to side and front to back. Officers also noticed eyelid tremors and determined based on the test results that, due to a drug or controlled substance, he did not have the normal use of his mental and physical faculties to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Results from the evaluation led investigators to believe he was under the influence of depressants.

NTSB investigates I-35 crash

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board traveled to Austin to investigate the scene of the crash.

A preliminary report should be available online in about a month.

A final report is due out in about 12 to 24 months.