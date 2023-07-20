Deadly officer-involved shooting at South Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Tides apartment complex in South Austin.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon tells FOX 7 that a third-party caller indicated to APD that a woman was "frantically" knocking at their door asking for help just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to APD, she said she was being chased by a man through the apartment complex. Officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene four to five minutes after the initial call.

While speaking to the woman, officers came in contact with a suspect who was holding a knife.

According to officers, after attempts at deescalating the situation, the man yelled repeatedly for officers to shoot him. Officers tased the man but the tasing was ineffective.

One officer then shot at the man, killing him. Officers attempted life-saving measures, and he died on the scene.

The apartment complex is on Manchaca Road, half a mile north of Ben White Boulevard.

