Police investigate deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Police said on July 22, around 1:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Elms Rd. in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk and failed to yield right of way to a vehicle, when 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate stepped in the road.

Shoemate was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the vehicle involved.

There are no pending criminal charges for this crash.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this deadly crash.