One person has died and another was injured in a crash in Southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a vehicle rescue around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6900-7319 S US 183 near Planeview Drive.

One patient died, and the other was pinned in. Medics administered blood and took the patient to Dell Seton with potentially life-threatening injuries.

All northbound and southbound lanes of US 183 were closed at FM 812.