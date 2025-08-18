Taylor man with multi-county criminal record gets decades in prison for meth possession

article

The Brief Taylor man with criminal record across 3 counties gets 5 decades in prison Dean Mojica was sentenced for felony meth possession His record is marked by felony convictions in Travis and Williamson counties, and one misdemeanor in Hays County



A Taylor man with an extensive criminal history across three counties has been sentenced to five decades in prison for meth possession.

What we know:

59-year-old Dean Anthony Mojica was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years by a Williamson County jury on August 14.

The case began as an investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's organized crime unit, which involved executing a search warrant on Mojica's residence in July 2023.

The search warrant uncovered 10.89 grams, or about 0.38 ounces, of methamphetamine, a digital scale and small Ziploc baggies. Mojica was also found in possession of two firearms and stolen property.

Mojica has been in the Williamson County Jail since his arrest in July 2023 according to online court records.

Dig deeper:

Mojica has an extensive criminal history in Williamson County going back to at least 1991, according to online court records.

His record is marked by multiple felony convictions, including previous charges for the delivery of controlled substances and driving while intoxicated. At the time of his arrest, he was also on parole, which legally prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Mojica engaged in trading stolen property as part of his drug dealings and even offered methamphetamine in exchange for sexual favors.

The jury also learned in the punishment phase of the trial that Mojica had committed family violence in connection with his use of narcotics, says the Williamson County District Attorney's office.

Mojica also has a criminal record in Travis County, with a third-degree felony conviction for third or subsequent DWI in 2011 and was fined in Hays County for a misdemeanor related to issuing a bad check back in 2000.

What they're saying:

"Drug dealing is a cancer on our community," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "Drug dealing leads to thefts, burglaries, assaults, rapes and murder. We have seen this impact firsthand over the last several years in Williamson County.

"Mr. Mojica has been repeatedly incarcerated and has been a persistent threat to public safety for decades. The jury’s 50-year sentence reflects Williamson County’s desire to eliminate drug dealing, as well as the crime that goes along with it, from our community. As more and more of our serious and deadly crimes are related to drug dealing, we will continue to aggressively prosecute those who deal in dangerous narcotics in Williamson County," he added.