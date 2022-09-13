H-E-B launches debit card offering cash back on H-E-B brand products

H-E-B launched a Debit Account program that gives customers five percent cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B branch products.

The H-E-B Debit Card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, acts as a spending card with an optional, high-yield savings account and provides users benefits such as free cash withdrawals at H-E-B branded ATMs.

There is no monthly fees to maintain an account, and you can get paid up to two days earlier with direct deposit and more.

To receive the cash back benefit, customers can use the H-E-B Debit Card to purchase items in the H-E-B family of brands. This includes:

H-E-B

Hill Country Fare

Meal Simple

Field & Future by H-E-B

Home by H-E-B

Kodi

Cocinaware

H-E-B Kitchen & Table

GTC

Once the transaction is complete, the cash back amount will be automatically issued to the customer’s H-E-B Debit account.

The cash back program is only available for purchases of eligible items at H-E-B stores and heb.com for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

Customers can conveniently add funds to their Debit Account by linking another debit card to get funds in minutes, another bank account, adding cash at your nearest H-E-B, or by enrolling in direct deposit to get paid up to two days earlier.

Customers can set up direct deposit to get paid up to 2 days faster from paychecks, income tax returns, Social Security, and other government payments. Customers can conveniently manage their account with the H-E-B Debit mobile app, which allows users to check account balances, view transaction history, manage alerts and more.

To apply for the account, visit hebdebit.com. Sign up is only available online and currently cannot be done in store. Customers can expect to receive their debit cards in the mail within seven to 10 days from approval.

Deposit Account opening is subject to registration and ID verification. H-E-B Debit Accounts, which are FDIC insured, are established by Pathward, National Association.

For more information and a full list of terms and conditions, go to hebdebit.com.