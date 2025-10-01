Deceased bat found in Georgetown tests positive for rabies

The Brief Bat found in Georgetown tests positive for rabies Deceased bat was found in a neighborhood off SH 29, Ronald Reagan Blvd on Sept. 26 Officials are reminding the public not to touch or handle bats



A deceased bat found in Georgetown has tested positive for rabies, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The deceased bat was found on Friday, Sept. 26 at around 11:26 a.m. in the 200 block of Lazy Creek Drive, in a neighborhood off SH 29 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Georgetown.

WCSO says the bat was tested by the Department of State Health Services and the results showed it had rabies.

What you can do:

If you or someone else may have come in contact with the bat or come in contact or find another bat, you are urged to call:

Williamson County Animal Control: 512-864-8282, select option 1 twice

Department of State Health Service's Zoonosis Control: 1-254-778-6744

WCS0 is also reminding the public to not handle any bats they may find, and instead contact animal control or the health department.