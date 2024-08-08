Decker Lane fire: Large trash fire set unintentionally, officials say

The Decker Lane fire in Northeast Austin has been put out, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said.

Officials said on August 7, around 2:19 p.m., firefighters responded to a large trash fire at 10506 Decker Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire within the metal scraps of the recycling facility.

Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said they used several resources to attack the fire.

Firefighters from Pflugerville fire, Westlake fire, Travis County ESD 10, Travis County Fire Rescue, and Austin-Travis County EMS also helped fight the fire.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire and left the scene around 3 a.m. on Thursday, August 8.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Pflugerville Fire Department

The cause of the fire was unintentional, officials said. There were also no reported injuries.

"I would like to credit all the TCESD 12 firefighters and our neighboring departments that answered the call for assistance when we needed them. Crews battled a fire on a sweltering triple-digit temperature day, and they did it with precision and upheld our most important goal of protecting life and property. The incredible partnership between Travis County Emergency Services Districts 2,9, 10, and 11 resulted in minimal resources being taken out of our responding districts to ensure proper coverage was still available to other emergency calls," said Travis County ESD 12 Interim Fire Chief Chris MeKenzie said.