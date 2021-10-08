Deep Eddy closures in effect due to well pump repairs

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department says closures at Deep Eddy Pool are now in effect due to mechanical issues with a well pump.

Due to these mechanical issues, the shallow end is closed for the remainder of the year, says PARD. Additionally, the pump failure causes a delayed pool fill time, and the pool will need to be closed three days a week.

PARD's Aquatics Division is working to repair the pump and once that is complete, the pool will resume normal Deep Eddy winter operating hours.

Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Stacy and Springwoods Pools will be open while Deep Eddy Pool is undergoing maintenance:

Deep Eddy Pool

401 Deep Eddy Ave.

Open: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Barton Springs Pool

2201 Barton Springs Rd.

Open daily 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Thursdays at 9 a.m. for cleaning, and reopens at 7 p.m.

Bartholomew Pool

1800 E. 51st St.

Open: Monday through Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Big Stacy Pool

700 East Live Oak St.

Open: Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Springwoods Pool

13320 Lyndhurst St.

Open: Monday through Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter