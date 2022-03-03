Deep Eddy Pool temporarily closed for emergency maintenance

Deep Eddy Pool has been temporarily closed today, March 3, for emergency maintenance.

Austin Parks and Recreation (PARD) says its Aquatics Division staff anticipates the pool will reopen March 4 for regular operating hours.

PARD did not disclose what caused the closure.

For more information, residents can contact the Aquatics Office at 512-974-9330 or email AquaticsOffice@austintexas.gov.

