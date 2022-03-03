Deep Eddy Pool temporarily closed for emergency maintenance
AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool has been temporarily closed today, March 3, for emergency maintenance.
Austin Parks and Recreation (PARD) says its Aquatics Division staff anticipates the pool will reopen March 4 for regular operating hours.
PARD did not disclose what caused the closure.
For more information, residents can contact the Aquatics Office at 512-974-9330 or email AquaticsOffice@austintexas.gov.
