Expand / Collapse search

Deep Eddy Pool temporarily closed for emergency maintenance

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool has been temporarily closed today, March 3, for emergency maintenance.

Austin Parks and Recreation (PARD) says its Aquatics Division staff anticipates the pool will reopen March 4 for regular operating hours.

PARD did not disclose what caused the closure.

For more information, residents can contact the Aquatics Office at 512-974-9330 or email AquaticsOffice@austintexas.gov.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter