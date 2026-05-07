Texas youth camps reach agreement to relax fiber optic requirements

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The Brief Attorneys for a group of Texas summer camps said an agreement has been met on safety requirements that will allow them to open this summer. The camps sued the state after new laws required the installation of end-to-end fiber optic internet to meet new safety requirements. Under the new agreement, other redundant communications technology can be used.



An agreement has been reached that will allow youth summer camps in Texas to operate this year despite not meeting all new safety requirements.

Attorneys for more than a dozen summer camps said Thursday that an agreement has been made that will allow the camps to operate this summer even if they cannot meet the requirement of having a fiber optic internet connection.

The new rule came out in the last legislative session following deadly floods in the Texas Hill Country that killed more than 100 people, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, when the Texas legislature passed new rules for camps in an effort to increase safety.

As part of the requirements, summer camps would be required to install end-to-end fiber optic broadband internet service and a redundant connection.

Camp directors have pushed back on the broadband requirement, filing a lawsuit in April arguing that the requirement doesn't make camps safer, violates the state constitution and state laws concerning property rights. The camps in the lawsuit argue that the requirement could prevent them from opening this year.

On Thursday, attorneys said the camps reached an agreement with the state that will allow them to open this season with other forms of redundant communications connections that do not require fiber optics.

What they're saying:

"This agreement keeps camp doors open for children and families across Texas," Brian Anderson, Executive Director of Camp Peniel, said. "Camps are places where kids grow, build confidence, and form lifelong friendships, and this outcome makes sure those experiences continue this summer. Camps and campers across Texas are grateful to the state for agreeing to this temporary solution."

The camps at the center of the lawsuit said they already had strong safety practices and reliable communications systems in place that were more suitable for rural environments.

"For generations, Texas camps have allowed families to escape and enjoy the camp experience in rural settings by design," Paul Biles, Executive Director of Tejas Camp and Retreat, said. "I am thankful this agreement allows Texas camps to focus on their mission while lawmakers take the time needed to finalize a workable, long-term statewide solution."

The other side:

The Department of State Health Services said alternative broadband services such as cellular, microwave or satellite are acceptable as long as they meet the state's definition of broadband.

"This agreement will ensure that youth camps in Texas operate with the safety provisions envisioned by the Legislature while allowing camps and families to move forward with their summer plans," DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH, said.

The backstory:

The agreement comes after two of Texas' top lawmakers called for a relaxation of the rule.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released a joint statement centered around the fiber optic internet requirement for Texas summer camps. In the statement, Patrick and Burrows acknowledge that some camps have been unable to meet the redundant internet requirement and express their support for licenses being granted to camps that can’t meet the fiber optic connection mandate.

"We, the leadership of the Texas Senate and Texas House, support allowing camps to qualify for licensure through the Department of State Health Services to operate for the summer 2026 season if they have submitted a sufficient emergency action plan, meet all other safety requirements, and maintain a reliable communication system capable of operating during an emergency. The upcoming 90th Legislative Session will provide an opportunity to further strengthen camp safety standards while ensuring camps operating in good faith under these new requirements can continue to serve Texas children and families."

Camps must be licensed by the Department of State Health Services.

"The Texas Legislature’s comprehensive camp safety act, passed in response to last summer’s tragic flooding disaster, has strengthened safety standards for camps statewide," the statement reads. "These reforms establish a more rigorous approach to preparedness, including long-overdue requirements such as comprehensive emergency planning and training and redundant internet access. We recognize that some camps have been unable to meet the redundant internet requirement because the law requires camps to install new fiber-optic internet infrastructure. We also recognize that there may be means other than fiber to provide reliable redundant internet access, which would satisfy the purpose and spirit of the law."

Patrick and Burrows said the safety requirements for youth camps would be revisited during the 90th legislative session, which begins in 2027.