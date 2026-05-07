Measles case reported in Travis County; first for 2026

The Brief First case of measles in Travis County for 2026 Case involves unvaccinated man exposed while traveling internationally APH is contacting those who potentially came in close contact with him



Travis County has its first reported case of measles of 2026.

What they're saying:

Austin Public Health says the case involves an unvaccinated adult man exposed to the virus while traveling internationally.

The patient visited the following location while he was infectious:

St. David’s Emergency Center (13435 N Highway 183, Ste 311, Austin, TX 78750) on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

People who have potentially come into close contact with the patient are being contacted, says APH.

"Measles has returned to our community, posing a serious threat to anyone who is unvaccinated, especially young children, pregnant women and anyone who is immunocompromised," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "If you haven’t gotten vaccinated already, now is the time. Measles is more than just a rash; it can put you in the hospital and can even be deadly."

What you can do:

The best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required to receive full protection.

The MMR vaccine is offered at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Children under the age of 14 will require a prescription from a doctor to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy. Austin Public Health offers the MMR vaccine at its Shots for Tots and Big Shots clinics.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.