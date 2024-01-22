PHOTOS: Deer rescued from porch railing by firefighters

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Georgetown Fire Department)

The Georgetown Fire Department received a different kind of rescue call this past weekend.

Fire Station 6's A shift crew was called to a home off Jim Hogg Road around 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for a deer stuck in a porch railing.

GFD told FOX 7 Austin that the deer had been stuck since sometime Saturday night. Firefighters were able to successfully free the deer within 15 minutes upon arrival.

MORE PETS AND ANIMALS NEWS

The deer needed a minute to sit and regain blood flow to her limbs, but was able to run off with her herd.