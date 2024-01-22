PHOTOS: Deer rescued from porch railing by firefighters
Image 1 of 5
▼
(Georgetown Fire Department)
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Fire Department received a different kind of rescue call this past weekend.
Fire Station 6's A shift crew was called to a home off Jim Hogg Road around 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for a deer stuck in a porch railing.
GFD told FOX 7 Austin that the deer had been stuck since sometime Saturday night. Firefighters were able to successfully free the deer within 15 minutes upon arrival.
MORE PETS AND ANIMALS NEWS
- Watch: Abandoned puppy born with 6 legs thrives after successful surgery
- Texas bats freeze, die by the hundreds due to arctic blast
- 'Oldest dog ever,' Bobi, has title suspended by Guinness World Records amid review
The deer needed a minute to sit and regain blood flow to her limbs, but was able to run off with her herd.