Del Valle HS placed on hold due to student bringing BB gun to campus

Del Valle High School was placed on a hold after a student displayed a BB gun in the cafeteria during lunch on Monday.

Del Valle ISD says that administration was notified immediately and confiscated the gun, however students who saw the gun reacted with some of them leaving the building.

DVISD says that the campus remained safe, but that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a hold while students returned to the building.

The hold, which is used when the hallways need to be kept clear, even during class changes, was released around 3 p.m. An investigation did not find any weapon on campus and the school has been cleared to return to normal operations, says DVISD.

The district says that disciplinary consequences may result from bringing an item that could be considered a weapon or even toy look-alike weapon onto any school district property in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

