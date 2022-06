Del Valle ISD Book Bus brings free books to families this summer

The Del Valle ISD Book Bus is back to bring books and family resources to families across DVISD.

Books for elementary, middle and high school students will be available on the bus.

The bus will visit locations listed below on select Thursdays this summer and is free for all families to visit and receive books and more.

Book bus dates will take place: June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 14.

Schedule

Baty ES area

10:20 am SHERINGHAM DR (CUL-DE-SAC) & WICKERSHAM LN

10:45 AM 1500 FARO DR

11:10 am MONTOPOLIS REC CENTER (LG LOT)

11:30 am 6118 FAIRWAY ST (PED GATE)

Collins ES/Ojeda MS area

10:30 am ALPINE DR & CHALET DR

11:15 am MCKINNEY FALLS APTS

Creedmoor ES area

ROUTE 1

10:30 am COULVER RD & COULVER CV

11:05 am MAVERICK CT & MUSTANG MESA DR

ROUTE 2

10:30 am MAN-O-WAR AVE & CITATION AVE

11:10 am CREEDMOOR COMMUNITY CENTER

Del Valle ES, DVMS, DVHS area

10:30 am LIPTON LOOP (BERDOLL SWIMMING POOL)

10:55 am CAMPANA DR (LOS CIELOS PLAYSCAPE)

Gilbert ES/Dailey MS Area

ROUTE 1

10:20 am 6013 JFK DR

10:45 am DELTA POST DR & MIMEBARK WAY

ROUTE 2

10:40 am 9400 PETRICHOR BLVD - Whisper Valley Community Pool

11:20 am COLORADO CREEK APTS - DIONDA / FALLWELL

Hillcrest ES/Ojeda MS area

10:30 am 2717 HOEKE LN

11:25 am CARSON CREEK BLVD & DAROLD DR

Hornsby-Dunlap ES/Dailey MS area

10:30 am AUSTIN COLONY SWIMMING POOL

11:05 am HALLIDAY AVE & NORDYKE LN

Popham ES area

10:30 am SUN CHASE SUBDIVISION @ POOL

11:05 am PLAINS VALLEY DR & SAVANNA CANYON DR

11:35 am PLAINS CREST DR & PLAINS VALLEY DR

Smith ES/Ojeda MS area