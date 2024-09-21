Del Valle ISD Board names lone finalist for superintendent

The Brief Del Valle ISD names Dr. Matthew Gutierrez as lone finalist for superintendent Dr. Gutierrez currently serves as deputy superintendent for Leander ISD He will be the first Latino superintendent to serve the district



The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees has chosen their lone finalist for the Superintendent of Schools position.

During a Special Board Meeting on Sept. 21, the Board named Dr. Matthew Gutierrez, who is the current deputy superintendent for Leander ISD. Gutierrez will be the first Latino superintendent to serve the district.

The decision came after the Board gathered input and interviewed top applicants from a pool of 41 applications.

The Board is expected to offer Dr. Gutierrez a contract for employment after the state-required 21-day waiting period.

Dr. Matthew Gutierrez

"I am deeply honored and grateful to the Board of Trustees for placing their trust in me to serve as the next superintendent for Del Valle ISD. Joining a district that serves many students who share similar backgrounds and experiences as I did growing up fills me with excitement and a profound sense of responsibility," Dr. Gutierrez said in a statement. "I am committed to continuing the tradition of excellence that makes Del Valle ISD a special place for students and families. By working closely with our dedicated staff, district leaders, community, and all stakeholders, I am committed to fostering a culture of transparency, collaboration, and trust. Together, we will strive to achieve new heights of success for all our students."

While at Leander ISD, Gutierrez oversaw area superintendents, 49 schools, and many educational programs, including Curriculum and Instruction, Special Programs, Advanced Academics, and Career and Technical Education pathways.

In addition to his time at Leander ISD, he was the superintendent of Seguin ISD for six years, winning Region 20 Superintendent of the Year in 2023.

While Superintendent at Seguin ISD, he developed task forces and facilitated a four-year strategic planning process. Seguin experienced double-digit growth in multiple areas of STAAR, with eight of their 11 schools increasing in TEA ratings in 2022. He also oversaw long-range planning for growth, an aggressive approach to change the public image and increased community support, as well as successfully passing two Bond packages.

He has also been assistant superintendent in Plano ISD and held executive leadership positions at Little Elm ISD in North Texas.

He holds a Bachelor's degree from Angelo State University, a Master of Education degree from Schreiner University, and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

Dr. Gutierrez will be taking over the position from acting superintendent Brett Springston, who has served in the role since Sept. 6 after former acting superintendent Jonathan Harris announced his retirement from the district.

The superintendent search began after former superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle announced her retirement in December 2024. However, in March, Harris was appointed acting superintendent and Tielle was named Superintendent Emeritus according to a mutually approved voluntary retirement agreement between her and the Board.