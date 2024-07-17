Del Valle ISD to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students
DEL VALLE, Texas - Del Valle ISD is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
According to the school district, it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) at all DVISD schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2024-25 school year.
Schools who qualify for the program serve breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost, and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
For parents who would like more information, contact the school district's Child Nutrition Department at 512-386-3076.