Central Texas school districts approve raises for teachers, staff

While the kiddos are out for summer break, school districts are hard at work making sure they have enough staff on board.

"So currently we're actually in a better place this week this year, more than we were this week last year," says Amanda Johnson, Georgetown ISD executive director of human resources.

In May, most school districts approved teacher pay raises.

Georgetown ISD teachers and librarians will see a 3.5% raise next school year with the district's new compensation plan. In addition to the raise for teachers and librarians, all other staff will see a raise equal to 2% of the midpoint of their salary scale.

Starting teachers will also make $56,500 a year, up from $54,450 and high-needs teachers in Special Education will receive stipends.

Manor ISD Board of Trustees approved 1% salary increases for all staff. Additionally, the Trustees explored calling for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (TRE) for November 4, which, if approved by voters, would allow Manor ISD to increase staff salaries by another 2%, bringing the total to a 3% increase of the midpoint for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees approved a 3% salary increase for teachers, staff, and some administrators at a Special Board Meeting on May 20. The raises move the district’s starting teacher salary to $59,600 per year. The minimum hourly rate for all hourly staff is now $18 per hour, an increase of $2 per hour, with all hourly pay grades receiving an equity adjustment.

In addition to the salary increase, all staff will receive a one-time stipend of $1,000 for professional development, with additional stipends of $1000 for staff with 5-10 years of service in the District and $1500 for staff with more than 10 years of service in Del Valle ISD.

"Most recently, the board adopted a compensation package, with teachers starting off at $59,600. In addition to that salary, all staff who attend the beginning of the year staff development will receive an additional $1,000 stipend," says Jonathan Harris, Del Valle ISD acting superintendent.

Manor ISD says their goal is to convince teachers and staff to stay with the district long term.

"We've offered two mental wellness days for them. We've also offered additional vacation days beyond our standard allocation because we know life happens. And so, we want our employees to be able to take care of themselves and their families," says Tammy Williams-Hill, Manor ISD chief human capital officer.

Many school districts are even offering programs to help paraprofessionals get their teaching certificate.

"And so, this year for cohort one, what we did was recruit paraprofessionals with 50 or more college credit hours. They will serve, they will participate in, a teach worthy. They'll have to complete eight modules to get them prepared for pedagogy and things like that, for the fall," says Johnson.

And for the hard to fill positions, school districts are offering additional stipends.

Region 13 will be hosting a job fair on July 23.