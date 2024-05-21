Del Valle ISD teachers, staff to see 3% raise for next school year

Del Valle ISD teachers, staff and some administrators will see a 3% salary increase next school year.

The Board of Trustees approved the increase at a Special Board Meeting on Monday, May 20.

With this raise, DVISD's starting teacher salary is now up to $59,600 per year.

In addition to the salary raise, the minimum rate for hourly staff is now $18 an hour, up $2 an hour. All hourly staff will also receive an equity adjustment.

All staff will also be receiving a one-time stipend of $1,000 for professional development, with additional one-time stipends of $1,000 for staff with 5–10 years with the District and $1,500 for staff with more than 10 years with the District.

The salary increases will be part of a budget proposal considered by the Board at its June regular meeting.

Del Valle ISD also offers stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including $7,500 for bilingual certified teachers and $5,000 for special education teachers. Other stipends include $3,000 for secondary science and math teachers.

The district is hosting a job fair on June 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center. There will also be a virtual information session for prospective employees on the district's pay and benefits on June 18 at 3 p.m.

Details on the job fair, virtual information session, and all open positions are available online.