Georgetown ISD teachers to see 3.5% raise with new compensation plan

Georgetown ISD teachers and librarians will see a 3.5% raise next school year with the district's new compensation plan.

The Board of Trustees adopted the plan for the 2024-2025 school year during Monday night's regular board meeting.

In addition to the raise for teachers and librarians, all other staff will see a raise equal to 2% of the midpoint of their salary scale.

Starting teachers will also make $56,500 a year, up from $54,450 and high-needs teachers in Special Education will receive stipends.

Starting hourly rates were also increased to $16 for instructional aides and $15.50 for all other auxiliary and support staff, an increase of 50 cents an hour.

The new compensation plan will take effect after July 1 at the start of each employee’s contract.

A full district budget is expected to be approved at the June meeting.