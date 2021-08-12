Del Valle ISD to require masks

Del Valle ISD is joining other school districts in having masks required.

On Thursday the school district also announced they will have a virtual option available for students younger than 12. This will be available for the first nine weeks of school and will be reevaluated during that time to see if it needs to be extended.

The district will also make vaccinations available for both students and staff who are eligible every Saturday at a designated location.

As for when the school year starts, temperatures will be taken in both buildings and buses.

