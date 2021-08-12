Mask debate continues as school year begins for some schools

Pflugerville ISD welcomed kids back Thursday, with plenty of safety measures, like technology that cleans the air, social distancing, designated hand washing times. But unlike Austin ISD, they made masks optional.

"Unfortunately it's impossible for us to make a decision that would please everyone," said chief communications officer Tamra Spence.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Doug Killian said he is aware of the mask order in Travis County and Austin ISD, but his legal team said the order may be without authority. This is due to the governor's order that local government cannot mandate masks. But the district is strongly encouraging masks.

"Well over the majority of students and staff are wearing masks. We are watching the legal proceedings in the courts. We have been working with our legal team to find out what we can and can't do," said Spence.

Other area districts are following the same guidance. Leander ISD is strongly recommending, but keeping masks optional. Round Rock and Manor ISD are still deciding. Manor ISD said they will ask parents in a survey. Eanes ISD is also keeping it optional. Pflugerville's decision has caused some concern for some parents in the district.

"They are so excited to be back in school, and they also don't want their friends to be in the hospital. Everyone has been wearing masks. So until we can get this thing under control, why not mandate it for a few more months?" said Michelle Burns, Pflugerville ISD parent.

Regardless of where parents, staff and teachers stand on the mask debate, the common goal has always been to keep kids safe.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

AISD mask mandate goes into effect as battle with state continues

City, county leaders sign order requiring masks in public schools

Abbott, Paxton file petition in defense of mask mandate ban

Growing list of Texas schools defy Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter