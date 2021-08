City, county leaders sign order requiring masks in public schools

Austin-Travis County leaders have signed orders requiring masks in public schools and city and county buildings.

Mayor Steve Adler and County Judge Andy Brown announced the orders via Twitter.

Mayor Adler stated the order to require masks is in part to support Austin ISD's decision to require masks for all on district property starting today.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter