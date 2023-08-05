Del Valle ISD's newest middle school ready for upcoming school year

Thanks to the 2019 school bond project, Del Valle ISD is going to be able to welcome the next generation of cardinals to their newly constructed middle school.

Del Valle ISD invited the community over for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the district's latest addition.

"The community supports the district in that way and to be able to deliver this building to the community and mostly to the students this is an amazingly exciting day," says Del Valle ISD superintendent Annette Tielle.

Students, teachers, and elected officials were all invited to this exciting day.

District 2 Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes was also in attendance. Before she ran for office, Fuentes took part of the Del Valle ISD citizens advisory bond committee, where she helped co-lead the 2019 bond effort that funded the new Del Valle middle school.

"To be here four years later as a representative of this area, it’s exciting and thrilling to see that work come into tuition."

Del Valle ISD superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle is excited to see how quickly the school district is growing.

"We are very proud that this year we are expecting an additional 750 to 800 students," says Dr. Tielle.

When designing the school, the district wanted to ensure your child gets the best educational experience.

"We have very unique science labs, labs you most likely won't see until they get to high school, there’s an interactive learning space in between the labs so students can watch their teachers and practice at the same time," says Dr. Tielle.

The first day of school for Del Valle ISD will be on Wednesday, August 9th.



