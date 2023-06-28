Delta plane lands at Charlotte airport without front landing gear, reports say

article

A Delta plane remained stuck on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina Wednesday morning after reportedly landing without front landing gear.

Airport officials confirmed that Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 from Atlanta to Charlotte landed at the Charlotte airport around 8:40 a.m. local time and "remains on the runway due to mechanical issues." The airport and Delta didn’t specify the problems with the plane, but local reports say it landed without front landing gear.

"The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft," airport officials said in a statement. "There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal. We are anticipating operational impacts due to the runway closure."

RELATED: Texas airline worker killed after being sucked into Delta Air Lines jet engine

According to WCNC, "the pilot safely landed the plane despite malfunctioning nose gear upon arrival."

Delta released the following statement in response to FOX TV Stations’ request for comment:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience."

Delta said there were 96 passengers on the Boeing 717 aircraft, along with three flight attendants and two pilots.