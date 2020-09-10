Demand for midwives for at-home births increases due to COVID-19

The demand for midwives has increased in the past few months because more mothers are opting to have at home births due to COVID-19.

Midwives are health professionals trained to care for and support women during pregnancy and labor.

"I think in this country birthing outside hospital is not the norm but in a lot of countries it is fully integrated into the healthcare system," said Julia Bower, who is a certified nurse midwife, a registered nurse, and a family nurse practitioner.

With more than 20 years of experience, she says assisting with women's' pregnancy, labor and delivery is truly rewarding. Because she's been doing this for decades she's been able to see all types of pregnancies, but more recently, during the world pandemic, she's seen an increase in the number of women interested in at-home deliveries.

"I think everybody's getting a lot more calls, inquiries, people who are concerned about going to the hospital with corona either getting infected or their baby being taken away if they test positive. Just feeling uneasy with the hospitals," Bower said, adding that she now visits half of her patients in their homes and half virtually. "Statistics on any infection before corona statistics show it's better at home for postpartum infection, uterine infections or infections in labor are much lower at home than what people have in a hospital."

She says in a home you're used to the bacteria there, but when you go to hospitals there are bacteria that doesn't live inside homes or anywhere else. So there's a higher risk of getting an infection that your body has never seen before.

According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, approximately 35,000 births per year, or about 0.9 percent, occur in the home in the US.

The CDC says some babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth. It is unknown if these babies got the virus before, during, or after birth. Most newborns who have tested positive for COVID-19 had mild or no symptoms and have recovered fully. However, there are a few reports of newborns with severe illness.

"We don't know what the long term effects are for babies who are exposed in utero or recently born," Bower said. "You want to be safe and take precautions but it's one of those fine lines between you want to be safe but not neurotic."

The CDC says mothers may feel increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. The agency adds that expecting mothers should talk to their healthcare provider about how to stay healthy and take care of yourself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

