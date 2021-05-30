Demi Lovato explains decision to come out as non-binary, blames patriarchy in show business

Demi Lovato gave further insight into their decision to come out publicly as non-binary in a recent interview with Jane Fonda.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appeared on Fonda’s "Fire Drill Friday" livestream where they discussed recently coming out as non-binary and using they/them pronounces on the first episode of their podcast. The star noted that they didn’t come out sooner because they were unknowingly battling "the patriarchy" and its expectations for women.

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’" Lovato said (via Entertainment Tonight). "And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that."

Lovato also discussed their role as an artist in tackling political topics at a time when the country is so deeply divided.

"I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others," Lovato explained. "If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is that unity."

They added: "Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous."

Speaking on the first episode of their "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, the singer made the decision to be open with their fans after more than a year of "some healing and self-reflective work."

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the singer said. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

