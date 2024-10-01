Democratic leaders hold rally at UT Austin encouraging students to vote

The brief Several democratic leaders and state representatives held a rally at UT Austin. The purpose of the rally was to encourage students to register to vote.



Nearly 1,100 attendees joined Bernie Sanders, along with several democratic leaders and state representatives for the "Our Fight, Our Future" rally. The purpose of the rally was to encourage students to register to vote.

"In the 2024 cycle, democrats have a registration advantage of 10 points, a 26-point shift in 4 years and the average age of the new registrant is coming down every day, it is you," said former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke.

"Young people have the most to gain and the most at stake because their entire future is in front of them, so, again, I understand why democrats want to try to motivate college students. The question is will they be able to do it successfully," said Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak.

Democrats say candidates on the ballot representing the party plan to fight for economic justice, tackle the climate crisis, lower prescription drug costs, expand social security benefits and more.

"Our job is to build a movement from the grassroots on up. Whether you are black, white, gay, straight, Latino, whatever you may be, to come together to create the kind of nation we know we can become. I came here to make sure that Kamala Harris wins this state and Collin Allred becomes your next senator," said U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

"There is a lot of interest in the election, and we certainly have two candidates that want to take the country in different directions," said Mackowiak.

Democratic leaders addressed various topics, including abortion rights, raising the minimum wage and free health care.

"I want that day to come sooner or later when you and your parents can go to the doctor and not worry about the bill," said Sanders.

"The notion that everything is free is probably attractive to college kids and so that is what they are focused on. Focused on mobilizing and motivating college students for the democratic ticket and the job the republicans have is to make sure we communicate the consequences of the Biden-Harris agenda for average people," said Mackowiak.

The group also plans to rally again on Wednesday, Oct. 2.