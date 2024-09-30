Ken Paxton sues Travis County for holding 'unlawful secret meeting'

The brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he is suing Travis County. According to Paxton, the Travis County Commissioners Court violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday he is suing Travis County.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Paxton is suing the Travis County Commissioners Court for "violating the Texas Open Meetings Act to secretly discuss a measure to allocate public money for security enhancements for the personal residence of Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza."

The meeting took place on March 19, 2024, and was not open to the public.

MORE STORIES:

The court voted to direct $115,000 from the general fund to the District Attorney’s Office to pay for security at the house of Garza, the Attorney General's Office said.

"Travis County has illegally abused procedure to conceal self-serving decision-making, to hide from scrutiny, and to prevent citizens from knowing exactly what is being done with their money," said Attorney General Paxton. "After the Travis County DA’s pro-crime policies have created such dangerous conditions for Austin residents, it is especially ironic that he secretly sought taxpayer-funded security measures for his home."

You can view the full lawsuit below: