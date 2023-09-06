De'Ondre White found guilty of murder by jury in 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): De’Ondre White has been found guilty of murder by a jury for killing Douglas Kantor in the 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street.

His sentencing will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

----------

ORIGINAL: The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of De’Ondre White, the suspect shooter in a deadly mass shooting on Sixth Street in 2021.

Before hearing closing arguments, the defense called one witness to the stand: that witness was White himself.

The defense made clear before White testified that this was White's decision and his decision alone.

White told the jury he wanted to do this because he feels like everyone deserves to know the truth including the victim’s family.

He admitted to carrying a gun that night. He says that was something he usually did to protect himself because he's from Killeen where he claims it is dangerous.

He testified he saw Tyshaun Degrate, who he claims was a member of a gang, on Sixth Street with two others. White says he saw Degrate reach down and start to pull out his gun. White says he shot at him and the people he was with because he believed Degrate was going to shoot his friends.

At the time, White recalled having no idea how many times he shot or that others were hit. He says when he found out, he was scared, and it was his friends’ idea to change his appearance.

White says he was trying to protect himself and his friends. He told the jury he wished this would have never happened and that he could rewind time to handle the entire situation differently.

The defense backed their client during closing arguments.

"Testified that they believe what White did saved their lives because this guy came to them with terrible intentions. He didn’t come over there to play tiddlywinks. He didn't come over there to have a peaceful discussion with J.T. about their differences. He came over there with bad decisions and White did what he had to do when that gun came out," said Russ Hunt Jr., Defense Attorney for De’Ondre White.

DE'ONDRE WHITE MURDER TRIAL

White's testimony was different compared to his original police interview he did in 2021. Homicide Detective Israel Pena testified White did not admit he was the shooter and lied about certain factors in his story. He also pointed out in his testimony that White showed up to the interview with a short haircut and glasses.

After evaluating the evidence, Detective Pena told the jury he believes White was the only shooter based on where the victims and shells were. He says evidence led him to believe he shot 8 times with one hand which led to an uncontrolled gunfire pattern.

Another witness was Michael Lewis, Doug Kantor's best friend. He says he, Kantor, and another friend were on Sixth Street moments before the shooting discussing what bar to go to next.

When the shots were fired, Lewis says he remembers Kantor telling him he was shot, so Lewis ran with him to get help. He says he didn't know at first how bad his friend's injuries were.

As for the other friend they were with, Lewis says he had no idea where he was. He admits he thought he was dead.

The state started their closing arguments by telling the jury to use common sense while deliberating.

The state asked the jury to find White guilty of murder because they claim he was not justified in using self-defense, and that he intentionally killed Doug Kantor.

The state attorney reminded the jury White admitted to having a gun that night, and he knew what he was doing when he used it.

The state also brought up his change in appearance following the shooting. She mentioned the group chat with his friends and how they laughed at different ways to change White’s appearance.

"They’re joking about this. The biggest thing on this, on the 12th and 13th of June, Doug Kantor was fighting for his life. He was trying to survive because of those gunshot bullets that he sustained, and they were joking. They didn’t think this was a big deal and that shows you the difference of the state of mind White and his friends had compared to everyone else," said Jean Sullivan, State Attorney.