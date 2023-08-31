De'Ondre White murder trial: Text messages between accused shooter, friends presented

Text messages between the accused Sixth Street mass shooter and his friends were presented to the jury to give a potential look at what he could have been thinking after killing one and injuring 14 others in 2021.

Day three of witness testimony revealed De’Ondre White drove down to Sixth Street from Killeen with Jeramiah Tabb, Carlos Latimer, and Nakera Hulett.

Both Latimer and Hulett told the jury they were present during the shooting in 2021, but both claim they did not see White fire his weapon.

There was conflicting testimony between Hulett and another friend, Irma Perez, called to testify when talking about what happened when they all met back up in Killeen. Hulett says Tabb was acting jumpy while Latimer and White were quiet.

Perez told the jury the boys were bickering and then started discussing how to change their appearance.

The state presented the text messages during witness testimony with both Hulett and Perez. The group chat messages included them both, White, and others. The messages happened hours after the shooting. Messages sent included:

"We are going to have a makeover day"

"How do you feel about blonde tips"

"Bring scissors"

"Who can dye hair"

Perez says she texted the group chat when she found out someone died in the mass shooting. She told the jury she wanted to tell the group chat because she felt Tabb, Latimer, and White were involved and needed to know.

Hulett responded after Perez’s text about getting rid of dreads. When asked what that message was in reference to, she told the jury it could have been a response to a different conversation.

Latimer told the jury a member of the other Killeen group approached Tabb as if he wanted to fight. While he was speaking to Tabb, he says he saw that member playing with his gun in his waistband. Latimer says he thought he was going to die.

Evidence and testimony relating to the search and arrest warrant for White was also presented including body camera footage of the attempted arrest. Witness testimony revealed, White barricaded himself inside and did not come out until SWAT arrived.

After the arrest, Killeen PD recovered three firearms inside the home. One was hidden under a mattress.

The trial will pick up Friday, Sept. 1.