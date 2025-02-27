3 dead in "apparent" murder-suicide in Hutto: police

The Brief 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide, Hutto police say Officers responded to a call from someone claiming to have shot and killed 2 people Upon arrival, officers heard another gunshot and discovered 3 bodies



The Hutto Police Department says it is investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide that left three people dead Thursday morning.

What we know:

Hutto police say that around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers responded to a call from a man who claimed to have shot and killed two people and that he was going to kill himself.

Police then established an incident command with multiple agencies, including the Hutto Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Management, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Pct. 4 Constable's office, Hutto ISD, EMS and other law enforcement partners, said Hutto police chief Jeffrey Yarbrough in a press conference.

When officers approached the residence in the 200 block of Seaholm Lane, off Carol Drive and Mager Lane, they attempted to speak with the man when they heard a gunshot from inside the home.

Officers then entered the home and found the bodies of three adults, one man and two women, including the suspect.

No additional victims were found and there is no threat to the public at this time, police say.

Chief Yarbrough said that there is a call history for the home, but that it is minor and medical-related.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and the entire community affected by this tragedy. Incidents like this are extremely unusual for Hutto, but when they do happen, we come together to support one another and help those impacted through these difficult times," said HPD in a release.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown the identities and the relationship of the three adults or what prompted the shooting.

What's next:

Hutto police say the investigation is ongoing with the Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene Unit and Hutto Fire Department on-site.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Hutto police.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, Hutto police advise reaching out to a mental health professional, a trusted friend or family member, or calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Hutto police also say that resources are available to those struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide. The department works with mental health professionals and community organizations.

Hutto also has a Victim Assistance Unit that can be reached at 512-759-4916.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.