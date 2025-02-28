Person killed by roommate; Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

The Brief Person killed by roommate at home outside of Georgetown city limits Suspect in custody; no threat to the public



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a person who was killed by their roommate outside the city limits of Georgetown.

What we know:

WCSO says the homicide took place this (2/28) morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had killed their roommate by physical violence in the 100 block of Jennifer Circle.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the person killed and the suspect will be released once next of kin have been notified and the suspect is formally booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Detectives are still gathering evidence as the investigation continues.