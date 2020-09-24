Deputies: Woman found dead, another chained to bed in Liberty Co.

article

Authorities are searching for a man after a woman was found chained to a bed inside his home and another woman was found dead in a burned out car, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said investigators received reliable information that 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano has crossed over the border into Mexico. His current whereabouts are unknown, and his apprehension has been turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on CR 3415 in north Liberty County around 6:12 p.m. September 19. Authorities say a woman called 911 and reported that she was chained to a bed while her friend was killed in a car outside.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead in a burned out vehicle across the road from the home. Inside the residence, the sheriff’s office says another woman was found chained at the ankle and had a rope tied around her neck.

Deputies say it appears both women worked cleaning houses for Soriano, who lives at the residence.

The sheriff’s office says Soriano reportedly had revealing photos of one of the women and said he would delete them is she would meet his at his home.

When the women arrived, Soriano allegedly pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was chained to the bed.

Deputies believe, in an attempt to escape, the other woman got into her car and crashed into some trees across the street while backing out of the yard. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle caught fire and the woman was badly burned, but she was later found to have a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Soriana apparently left his phone in the house while trying to stop the woman from leaving in her car, and the other woman was able to call 911.

The woman who was found in the house was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on Soriano’s whereabouts to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392 STOP (7867). Anyone providing a Crime Stopper “tip” leading to the arrest of Soriano may be eligible for a cash reward and their identity will remain anonymous.