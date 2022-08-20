17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother.

Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.

Destiny is also not answering her phone or using her social media at all, something her family says is "completely out of character for her" and that she did not take her wallet or Airpods with her. She also does not have her medication with her.

Destiny Wallag (Jessica Efrusy)

Destiny is described as a Black female, 5'4" and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, with a black drawstring bag and a mini teal backpack purse.

Her family says they have been in contact with the police. FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Austin Police Department which confirmed they are looking for Destiny.

Anyone with information on Destiny's whereabouts is asked to call APD.