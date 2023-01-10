Pro-Trump commentator Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ dies at 51

article

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a member of the political commentator duo known as "Diamond and Silk," has died. She was 51.

Trump on Monday announced Hardaway’s death on his Truth Social platform. The official Diamond and Silk Twitter account later confirmed the news, writing that "the world just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!"

Trump said Hardaway died at her home in North Carolina and called the death "really bad news for Republicans and, frankly, all Americans."

Hardaway’s cause of death was not immediately shared.

FILE - Diamond and Silk speak during Donald J. Trump campaign event at the BB&T Center on Aug. 10, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage)

The sister duo, which also includes Rochelle Richardson (Silk), were bloggers and public speakers known for their viral videos in support of Trump. They came to prominence during his 2016 presidential campaign and were invited to his 2017 inauguration.

Diamond and Silk began contributing to FOX News and FOX Nation but the network later cut ties with the pair due to sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports based on their book. The sisters then embarked on their own show, called "Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear," on right-wing network Newsmax.

