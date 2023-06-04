Diddy's son, Justin Combs, arrested for DUI

article

Justin Combs, alcohol and music impresario Sean "Diddy" Combs' oldest son, was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed with Fox News Digital that Justin was arrested following a routine traffic stop in the "Beverly Hills area" at about 8 a.m.

"Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs," Officer Moore said.

"The investigation revealed that he was under the influence."

It's not currently clear if Combs had drugs or alcohol in his system.

Combs, 29, was "booked" into jail. LAPD could not confirm if he had been bailed out yet.

A representative for Sean "Diddy" Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Justin is the oldest son of Sean and Misa Hylton.

Diddy also has four children: King, Jessie James and twins D'Lila and Chance from previous relationships. His ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, died in 2018 after suffering from complications due to pneumonia.

Combs recently filed a lawsuit in New York against spirits giant Diageo, claiming the company failed to make promised investments in his Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands while lavishing money on its 200 other brands.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer claimed Diageo told him the distribution for his brands was limited to urban areas partially because of his race.

Diageo, which has been in business with Combs since approaching him about becoming the face of Ciroc in 2007, has denied allegations of racism. Combs is seeking billions of dollars in damages.

