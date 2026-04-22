STAAR test: San Antonio elementary school's TikTok video goes viral

The Brief Teachers across the state using unique methods to motivate students for STAAR test Wilson Elementary School in San Antonio went viral with its fun take on the Bad Bunny Super Bowl half time show performance



As students get ready to take their STAAR test this month, some teachers are going the extra mile to motivate their students to do their best.

Teachers at Wilson Elementary School in San Antonio are going viral for their fun take on the iconic Bad Bunny Super Bowl half time show performance.

What they're saying:

"The Super Bowl had just happened, and so there were already a lot of viral videos out of Bad Bunny. I'm a Bad Bunny fan as well, and so that song has always just been a song that kind of pumps me up," says Gina Gaytan, 4th grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School.

Pay attention closely to the lyrics. Gaytan rewrote the chorus to the 'Titi Me Pregunto' and chose lyrics with tips to help students focus on their test.

"The idea is just to alleviate some of the stress that inevitably comes with testing; students experience some stress, a little test anxiety. And so, this is kind of an opportunity for teachers to come together, develop something fun, catchy, and it's a way to connect with the students, motivate them," says Gaytan.

Gaytan has been making parody videos for years now. This is her first time doing one with the Wilson Elementary School team, and she was surprised at how many teachers volunteered.

"At every campus I've been at, teachers are jumping at the opportunity to sometimes humiliate ourselves but mostly to make our kids laugh to show them in a fun way that we appreciate them, that we love them," says Gaytan.

Gaytan says she wanted all the students at Wilson Elementary to feel seen in their video.

"We are a dual language campus. And so, I think putting some Spanish lyrics using a Spanish artist, I think, was important to build that representation of the community," says Gaytan.

Dig deeper:

The video has over a million views and teachers from all over are also making their own version.

The comment section has also been flooded with comments tagging the artist himself to visit the campus.

"We're crossing our fingers that Benito watches the video. So what message do you want to send to him? You know, how he's really been inspiring the kids this school year," says FOX 7 Reporter Jessica Rivera.

"Oh my gosh, that would be so exciting. I know I saw everyone tagging Bad Bunny and I was like, maybe, but I mean, obviously that would so exciting if it got to him, but I think the message that he sent during the Super Bowl itself was such a positive message of believing in yourself, of self-confidence, of backgrounds, of achieving dreams no matter your background," says Gaytan.

As students across the state finish taking their STAAR test, Gaytan wishes everyone luck, and to use your strategies.

The Source: Information from interview with Gina Gaytan and reporting by Jessica Rivera.





