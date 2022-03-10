Dine with Ukraine: Austin restaurants donate to World Central Kitchen

Thousands of miles from Ukraine, Austin restaurants are cooking up a plan to help.

This Saturday, close to 40 local Asian eateries will donate a percentage of sales to a nonprofit helping Ukrainians that are fleeing and staying behind.

"I wanted to see what I could do to help and it kind of fell in my lap and I was like, absolutely, we have to help out," said Thao Roth, co-owner of Smokin Beauty, one of the participating restaurants. "I think for the Asian community it definitely hits home, a lot of us, our parents are immigrants; I was first-generation born here."

Money raised will go to World Central Kitchen, which brings hot meals to the frontlines of major disasters and events. Right now – they’re serving up food in Ukraine, but they’ve spent time in Central Texas.

"We‘ve actually worked with them during COVID and throughout the winter freeze before," said Jenna Paul, general manager of The Peached Tortilla, another participating restaurant. "They’re really awesome; they’re down on the frontlines in Poland and Ukraine feeding people."

Organizers Lenny Dewi and Amanda Wong are nurses by day and Austin food bloggers by night. They combined their passion to help people and their passion for food to organize Saturday’s event: Dine with Ukraine.

"Not only can we raise money for World Central Kitchen this weekend but also showcase our Asian food businesses in Austin," said Dewi, who has an Asian food blog.

At another Dine with Ukraine event on March 5, they raised more than $19,000 for a different nonprofit helping Ukrainians.

Restaurants will also be selling t-shirts and stickers with the help of Bumperactive and local Japanese artist Peelander-Yellow.

Smokin Beauty is located at 11806 N. Lamar and will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. The Peached Tortilla is located at 5520 Burnet Rd. and will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

See the full list of participating restaurants below.

