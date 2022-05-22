Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises awareness for men's mental health, prostate cancer

Almost 200 bikers dressed in their finest clothes headed downtown on their vintage motorbikes to take part in Austin’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Sunday afternoon.

"We want people to see us and go, ‘what is that? Why are all these people on these great motorcycles wearing suits?’" said Juliann Pokorny, Ride Host for Austin Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

At first glance, it may be an odd sight to see driving around Austin: 174 bikers riding their vintage motorbikes decked out in dapper clothing.

"Dress dapper, ride dapper," said Pokorny.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride takes place on the same day every year in cities across the world to raise money and awareness for men's mental health and prostate cancer research.

"There's not a lot for raising awareness for men's prostate cancer and mental health goes hand in hand with that because it's kind of a big deal and we're happy to be able to contribute funds, raise awareness and have this lovely event," she said.

Austin alone raised $20,346 dollars for this annual fundraiser. An event that included a very low speed ride through downtown and into East Austin.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.