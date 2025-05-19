13-year-old battling brain cancer sworn in as honorary member of WilCo agencies

The Brief DJ Daniel becomes honorary member of multiple Wilco law enforcement agencies Daniel, 13, has been battling brain cancer since 2018 The sheriff's office was his 1,351st swearing in



A Houston boy became an honorary member of multiple law enforcement agencies in Williamson County on Monday.

Who is DJ Daniel?

What we know:

DJ Daniel is a 13-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018 and was given five months to live back then.

His father Theodis Daniel says they tried an experimental medicine used in a study.

"Look at him, he's happy, vibrant. I never know what's going to come out of his mouth. It makes me nervous half the time, because he has jokes," he said.

DJ sure has jokes. During his swearing in, he liked to rub those with bald heads, saying it sends good luck.

Williamson County swearing in

Local perspective:

Williamson County Sheriff's Office was his 1,351st swearing in. He's even been sworn in in six other countries.

His original goal was just one hundred agencies. That then turned into a thousand. He was inspired after officers helped his family during Hurricane Harvey.

READ MORE

DJ was put in the national spotlight when President Donald Trump introduced him during the joint address to Congress and had him sworn in as an honorary member of the Secret Service.

When Deputy Jeffrey Combs saw that, he knew he had to organize this.

"I saw Theodis pick his son up. I felt that unconditional love and I just knew I had to find DJ, so it all worked out," he said.

What's next:

Unfortunately, on the medical side, there are still unknowns.

"Just winging it day by day. He does have three new tumors," Theodis said. "It's rough, there isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease."

The family is grateful for all the support.

"We're just going around showing people, hey, you do care for one another. Let's give compassion and let's try to join and help each other get through things," Theodis said.