Do not drink and drive, law enforcement warns Texans

There's a lot to celebrate with St. Patrick's Day, Spring Break, and SXSW, but law enforcement agencies across Central Texas are warning people not to drink and drive.

They say St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest times on the road.

Texas Department of Transportation's "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign warns people about the consequences of drunk driving.

"Right after the DWI, I lost my license and I did 30 days in jail, I could've killed him, because I decided to be reckless," one PSA said.

"A drunk driver took my mother from me, I wish that he could see the pain, I just want him to see my face," another PSA said.

According to TxDOT, one person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in a DUI-alcohol (driving under the influence) related traffic crash.

In 2021, 1,134 people in Texas were killed and 2,565 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired. During spring break of 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 107 serious injuries.

"DUI alcohol-related crashes can result not only in lives lost, but also in life-altering, disabling and permanent injuries for many survivors," Ruby Martinez with TXDOT said.

Austin police will be doing "No Refusal" DWI enforcement through Sunday, March 19.

Round Rock police say their DWI unit will be working extended hours this weekend.

New Braunfels police arrested a man Thursday after a deadly DWI crash that killed another driver and injured his own passengers.

Law enforcement agencies are urging Central Texans, if you drink, plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or use rideshare.

Otherwise, not only could you ruin someone else's life, but your own as well with jail time and/or thousands of dollars in fines and fees.

"It can also cause loss of driver's license, significant legal hassles, difficulty finding a job, loss of trust from loved ones and a lifetime of regret," Martinez said.

Pflugerville has the "Pfetch a Ride" program. You can get $10 Uber vouchers within city limits.

Kyle has the "$3.14" program which works the same way, vouchers for discounted rides.