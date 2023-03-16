New Braunfels police arrest man involved in deadly DWI crash

The New Braunfels Police Department says it has made an arrest in the DWI crash that killed 41-year-old Reva Garza.

Police say on March 16 at around 1:45 a.m. that it and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 1000 block of FM 306 near the intersection of Hunter Road. They were responding to a crash involving two pickup trucks.

Officers arrived and found two Dodge Ram pickup trucks that had collided head-on. One was traveling north on FM 306 and the other was traveling south on FM 306.

The driver of the pickup traveling north, identified as Garza, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were in the pickup traveling south. A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Juan Sebastian Vargas, was also taken to the hospital and was medically cleared following the crash.

Police say a blood search warrant was issued, and following the blood draw, Vargas was taken to the Comal County Jail where he was charged with one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The incident remains under investigation.